Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Up 35.2% in February

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the February 13th total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.75 million, a PE ratio of 200.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.