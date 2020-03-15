Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Down 21.3% in February

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $2,967,000.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

