Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,490 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 448,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

ALLY stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

