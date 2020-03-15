Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Short Interest Update

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 2,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $116,978.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,901 shares in the company, valued at $49,421,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $295,435.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,072 shares in the company, valued at $48,249,405.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 24,067 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 81,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 149,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

AMOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Motion Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

AMOT opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $313.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $87.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

