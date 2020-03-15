Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Rating Lowered to Underperform at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has $5.30 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.11. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.77 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

