AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Short Interest Up 34.0% in February

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,940,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the February 13th total of 23,840,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
AKS stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. AK Steel has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.21 million, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.93.
AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). AK Steel had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. AK Steel’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AK Steel will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 59.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 176,547 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 14.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 9.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 109,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.
About AK Steel
AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.
