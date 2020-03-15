AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Short Interest Up 34.0% in February

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,940,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the February 13th total of 23,840,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

AKS stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. AK Steel has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.21 million, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.93.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). AK Steel had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. AK Steel’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AK Steel will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKS shares. Cfra upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AK Steel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AK Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 59.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 176,547 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 14.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 9.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 109,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

