Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYR shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aircastle in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Aircastle by 83,400.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aircastle in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Aircastle in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Aircastle in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aircastle in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aircastle stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. Aircastle has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $243.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.37 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Equities analysts expect that Aircastle will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

