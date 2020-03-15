AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$6.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.24. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$5.72 and a twelve month high of C$10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.22. The company has a market cap of $153.92 million and a PE ratio of 16.92.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

