Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.31. Air T has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Get Air T alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIRT. TheStreet cut shares of Air T from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.