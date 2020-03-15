Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Update

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 67,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 290,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 139,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

