Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Air Canada and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.25.

Get Air Canada alerts:

AC stock opened at C$25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.54. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$21.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.71.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro bought 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,989.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.