AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $989,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 120,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.33. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.25 to $20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

