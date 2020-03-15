Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 452.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 606,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,086 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Afya were worth $16,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Afya by 2,259.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 72,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at about $8,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Afya stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. Afya Limited has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Afya from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Afya in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Afya has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.53.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

