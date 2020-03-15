AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.50 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.26.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AES will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AES by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of AES by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 77,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AES by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 318,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of AES by 51.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,305,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

