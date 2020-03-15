adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €273.00 ($317.44) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €277.05 ($322.15).

FRA ADS opened at €171.94 ($199.93) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €270.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €278.81. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

