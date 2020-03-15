adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADS. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €273.00 ($317.44) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($395.35) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €277.05 ($322.15).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €171.94 ($199.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €270.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €278.81. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

