adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €277.05 ($322.15).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at €171.94 ($199.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €270.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €278.81. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.