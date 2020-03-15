adidas’ (ADS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €273.00 ($317.44) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($395.35) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €277.05 ($322.15).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €171.94 ($199.93) on Wednesday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €270.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €278.81.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

