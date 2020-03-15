Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from to and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.33.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

NYSE AYI opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.92.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after buying an additional 38,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,559,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,606,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: What is a put option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.