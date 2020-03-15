Actinium (ACM) Price Hits $0.0136 on Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $258,722.07 and $3,831.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00084167 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 18,978,150 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

