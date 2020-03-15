Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ACU opened at $21.66 on Friday. Acme United has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.33.
Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter.
Acme United Company Profile
Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.
