Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ACU opened at $21.66 on Friday. Acme United has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.33.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Acme United by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acme United during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Acme United by 1,780.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Acme United by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Acme United during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

