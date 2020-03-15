Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) is MFN Partners Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 166.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Aclaris Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.6% of MFN Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MFN Partners Management LP owned about 0.10% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,769,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 140,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 136,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,734,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 1,676,857 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.00. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

