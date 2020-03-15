Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ACER shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Shares of ACER stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.
About Acer Therapeutics
Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.
