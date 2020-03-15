AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.03 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.01.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.