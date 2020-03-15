Accel Entertainment (ACEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ ACEL opened at $8.70 on Friday. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.14.

ACEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Accel Entertainment, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

