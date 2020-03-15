9,662 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in DexCom by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in DexCom by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,385 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DexCom by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 200,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 613 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.83, for a total transaction of $162,340.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total transaction of $117,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,570 shares of company stock worth $25,992,634 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.95.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $244.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 135.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.76 and its 200-day moving average is $207.84.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

