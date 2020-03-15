631 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,051,000 after purchasing an additional 108,590 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 528,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 453,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,376,000 after purchasing an additional 80,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total value of $477,677.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.28, for a total transaction of $717,112.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,536,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $253.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.65 and a 12 month high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

