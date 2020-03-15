551 Shares in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.64.

ESS stock opened at $275.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.89. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $250.24 and a one year high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,180,453.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

