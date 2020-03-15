43,646 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AN. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,110,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 666,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 319,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,629 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in AutoNation by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 166,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 115,586 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in AutoNation by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 536,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,094,000 after purchasing an additional 102,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $216,420.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $9,653,836.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,755 shares of company stock worth $20,036,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoNation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

