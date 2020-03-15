416 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter.

DIA opened at $232.11 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $211.83 and a 52-week high of $295.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.8039 per share. This represents a $9.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

