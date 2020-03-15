3,500 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

