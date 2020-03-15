33,729 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 12,246.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 15.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 144,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 36.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $56.71 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.