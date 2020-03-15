236,995 Shares in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 236,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.92% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMCI opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.55.

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

