21,957 Shares in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 175.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other RLI news, Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $78.92 on Friday. RLI Corp has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 19.10%. Equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. RLI’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.