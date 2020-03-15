17,343 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $11,400,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,897,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $14,974,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $10,977,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $456,180,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

