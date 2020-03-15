1,700 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $12,696,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,161,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,115,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,793,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 172,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $67.45 and a 12 month high of $98.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.90.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

