14,320 Shares in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Purchased by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,312,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,466 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,320,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,821,000 after purchasing an additional 80,812 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,157,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 53,189 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 498,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,464 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

NYSE:NEA opened at $13.58 on Friday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.