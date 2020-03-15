131,633 Shares in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 131,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,538,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,430,000 after purchasing an additional 422,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,764,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,259,000 after buying an additional 270,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,223,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,045,000 after buying an additional 173,079 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 67.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 122,535 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

