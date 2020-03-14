Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Zumiez updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.01-0.07 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.01-$0.07 EPS.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $494.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised shares of Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Zumiez news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,635,983.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,604,921 shares in the company, valued at $88,593,363.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $155,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,305.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,958. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

