Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 358.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,957 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,975 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Zumiez worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,519 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $22,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 44.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,682 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 149,676 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 39.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,547 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 29.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,810 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $79,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,233.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,635,983.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,593,363.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.