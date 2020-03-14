ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $7.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.96.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 110,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $540,186.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,843,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,558.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 21,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $98,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,131.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,401 shares of company stock worth $930,154. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 34.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 297,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 76,896 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 28.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,638 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.