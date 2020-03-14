Zeepin Price Reaches $0.0008 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 32.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $403,030.47 and $2,655.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. One Zeepin token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.21 or 0.02201181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00199771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00042486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00112087 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

