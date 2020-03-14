Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Buy

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRHC. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $43.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.37. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $127,391.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,097.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $168,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,315.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,406 shares of company stock worth $3,793,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 271,218 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after acquiring an additional 227,187 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 526,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 225,439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 892.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 169,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after acquiring an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

