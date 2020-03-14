Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing proteins. The company’s lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis, for the potential treatment of patients with retinal diseases. It leverages its Pf?nex Expression Technology (TM) platform to build a pipeline of product candidates and preclinical products under development including other biosimilars, as well as vaccines, generics and next generation biologics. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Pfenex in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of PFNX opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. Pfenex has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pfenex by 217.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pfenex by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pfenex by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pfenex by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Pfenex in the third quarter worth $95,000.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

