Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) to Sell

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Marine Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Marine Products by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Marine Products by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

