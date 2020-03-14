Zacks Investment Research Lowers HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

HCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

NYSE HCI opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $315.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). HCI Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $63.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 98,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth about $905,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,761 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

