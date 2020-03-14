Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Crawford & Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of CRD.B stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $350.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.15. Crawford & Company has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $247.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Crawford & Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

