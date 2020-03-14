Zacks Investment Research Lowers CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised CooTek (Cayman) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CooTek (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.56.

NYSE CTK opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. CooTek has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $385.24 million, a P/E ratio of -620.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 37.28% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,577,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,757,000. CooTek (Cayman) makes up 1.0% of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd owned approximately 4.05% of CooTek (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

