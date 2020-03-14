Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.21.

CDE opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $622.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 42,217 shares of company stock worth $156,840. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 76,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,653,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 305,962 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.