Zacks Investment Research Lowers CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

CBTX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of CBTX from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CBTX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

NASDAQ CBTX opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. CBTX has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.23.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. CBTX had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBTX. State Street Corp increased its position in CBTX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CBTX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CBTX during the third quarter worth about $5,766,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CBTX by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CBTX by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

